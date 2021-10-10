Joe Mixon injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Joe Mixon is questionable head of the Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Mixon is dealing with an ankle injury. Mixon wasn’t able to log a practice all week which doesn’t bode well being able to go on Sunday. Tom Pelissero is reporting he is “trending toward playing in some capacity,” but keep an eye on this injury status before kickoff.

Fantasy football impact: Joe Mixon (Ankle)

Mixon heads into Week 5 as the overall RB14 in half-PPR scoring. Mixon has 83 rushing attempts for 353 yards and two touchdowns through four games. He also has caught seven of nine targets for 29 yards through the air. He has at least 67 rushing yards in every game this season so far. The Packers are allowing 19.98 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs so if Mixon can play, he has a decent matchup.

If Mixon plays you can start him. If he sits, backup running back Samaje Perine figures to get an added workload. He is a risky play because he hasn’t really ever sustained fantasy relevance in his career, but at least he will be available to play. You can FLEX Perine in dire situations.