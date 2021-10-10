Ezekiel Elliott injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Star running back Ezekiel Elliott is questionable for the Dallas Cowboys divisional game on Sunday against the New York Giants. Elliott did not practice Wednesday but was able to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday. The Cowboys didn’t end up practicing on Friday, but if they had it is estimated that Zeke would have been limited again.

Update — Elliott is listed as questionable, but is expected to play in Week 5 vs. the Giants, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fantasy football impact: Ezekiel Elliott (Knee)

Through four weeks, Elliott is the RB5 overall in half-PPR scoring formats. He has rebounded extremely well after a season-opening 4.9 fantasy point performance. Elliott has 64 receptions for 342 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He has caught seven of eight receptions for an additional 53 yards through the air. If Elliott starts, he should be started without hesitation in your fantasy lineups.

Backup running back Tony Pollard has carved out a nice role for himself this season. Even if Elliott starts, Pollard has shown that he has a weekly FLEX appeal. If Elliott starts, FLEX Pollard sits, START Pollard.