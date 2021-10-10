Amari Cooper injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Amari Cooper is questionable ahead of the Dallas Cowboys divisional game against the New York Giants on Sunday. Cooper didn’t practice on Wednesday but was able to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday. The Cowboys didn’t practice at all on Friday, but it is estimated that Cooper would have been a limited practice participant on Friday as well.

Update — Cooper is listed as questionable but is expected to play in Week 5 vs. the Giants, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fantasy football impact: Amari Cooper (Hamstring)

Cooper had a huge Week 1 game where he scored 32.4 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring formats. Since then, he has scored only 22.4 more fantasy points in the last three games. Cooper is still the overall WR17 heading into Week 5. He has 22 receptions on 28 targets for 258 yards and three touchdowns. After a 16-target Week 1, Cooper has been targeted five times or fewer in the other three games this season.

If Cooper starts, he should be started in your fantasy lineups as he is playing against a Giants team that is giving up 27.92 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. If Cooper sits, CeeDee Lamb figures to see an uptick in targets along with Cedrick Wilson. Lamb should be started regardless, and Wilson could be a FLEX play if Cooper sits.