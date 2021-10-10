Peyton Barber injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Peyton Barber is the third-string running back for the Las Vegas Raiders and has seen an uptick in usage when starter Josh Jacobs missed time. This week, Barber did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to a toe injury. He was able to practice in a limited fashion on Friday and he is officially questionable for the Raiders game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Peyton Barber (Toe)

While it doesn’t feel like Barber has had much impact fantasy-wise this season, he is actually the RB45 in half-PPR scoring so far. Barber is the leading rusher for the Raiders with 37 rushing attempts for 143 yards and a touchdown. He has caught three of five targets for an additional 31 yards through the air.

With Jacobs returning to the field, it is unclear how Barber and backup running back Kenyan Drake will split carries behind Jacobs. For now, whether or not Barber is active, he shouldn’t be started in your fantasy lineups.