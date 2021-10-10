Teddy Bridgewater injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Saturday night update: Bridgewater cleared concussion protocol and is expected to start against the Steelers. He’s still not a top fantasy option at the position and is going up against a defense looking to bounce back.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency in 2021 and won the preseason position battle to be the starter for the regular season. He is questionable ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because he is dealing with a concussion. Bridgewater did not practice on Wednesday. He was able to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday before being a full participant on Friday.

Fantasy football impact: Teddy Bridgewater (Concussion)

Bridgewater has looked good as the Broncos quarterback, but that hasn’t necessarily translated to fantasy relevance. He is the overall QB23 through four weeks. Bridgewater has been known for his accuracy and 2021 is no different as he is completing 72.1% of his passes. He has thrown for 892 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He has 12 rushing attempts for an additional 46 yards on the ground. Even though the Steelers are giving up 21.02 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, sit Bridgewater whether or not he plays. If he does sit and Drew Lock starts, sit Lock, too.