Melvin Gordon injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Melvin Gordon is the starting running back for the Denver Broncos and is questionable for the team’s Week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gordon is dealing with a lower leg injury. He did not practice on Wednesday but he logged limited practices on both Thursday and Friday. He will be a name to keep an eye on before the game on Sunday when inactives come out.

Fantasy football impact: Melvin Gordon (Lower leg)

Gordon is heading into Week 5 as the overall RB18 in half-PPR fantasy leagues. He has 51 carries for 248 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught eight of his 11 targets for an additional 87 yards through the air. The Steelers are a tough matchup as they are giving up only 13.85 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This is the fifth-fewest per game in the NFL.

If Gordon starts, he has FLEX appeal. If he sits, FLEX backup running back Javonte Williams.