Teddy Bridgewater is active for Week 5 vs. Steelers

The Denver Broncos announced Week 5 inactives and Teddy Bridgewater is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bridgewater was listed as questionable this week due to a concussion. He did not practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and was a full participant on Friday.

Bridgewater has been the starting quarterback for the Broncos all season. He is completing 72.1% of his passes and has thrown for 892 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions no far through the three and a half games he has played.

Fantasy football impact

Despite the Broncos' 4-1 record, Bridgewater’s performance hasn’t translated to any sort of fantasy relevancy. He is the overall QB23 and doesn’t carry weekly value. The Steelers are giving up more fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks than they usually do. Currently, they are giving up 21.02 points per game which are the 12th most in the NFL. Even in this matchup, still, SIT Bridgewater.