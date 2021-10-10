Peyton Barber is inactive for Week 5 vs. Bears

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Week 5 inactives and Peyton Barber is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Chicago Bears. Barber was listed as questionable this week due to a toe injury. He was a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday, but manager a limited session on Friday.

Fantasy football impact

It’s not surprising Barber isn’t playing. Early in the week there was talk he might miss multiple weeks due to a turf toe injury. Turf toe is a tough one to figure out as the healing time can vary dramatically.

Last week, Barber only played one snap and Kenyan Drake was Josh Jacobs’ primary backup. However, the prior week Drake was listed as the starter when Jacobs was out, but Barber ended up with most of the work, rushing 23 times for 111 yards against the Dolphins. The injury likely was the reason for Barber’s limited work. Drake will get some work behind Jacobs this week, but Drake is not worth starting in any leagues.