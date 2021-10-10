Amari Cooper is active for Week 5 vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys announced Week 5 inactives and wide receiver Amari Cooper is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the New York Giants. Cooper was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. Like Ezekiel Elliott, Cooper was a DNP for Wednesday’s practice and then limited on Thursday and Friday.

Fantasy football impact

Cooper has been the Cowboys leading fantasy producer with 65.8 PPR points to CeeDee Lamb’s 53.6 coming into Week 5. Dalton Schultz has been the No. 3 pass catcher, followed by Cedrick Wilson. Cooper’s active status means Wilson does not get the boost he might otherwise get if Cooper or Lamb were ever to miss a game.

The game script could very well favor the ground game, but even still, Cooper is a solid start alongside Lamb. You might have some better options in really shallow leagues, but for the most part, if you have Cooper you should be starting him in your fantasy leagues. He’s more in the WR2 range this week, but he carries a WR1 ceiling week-in and week-out.