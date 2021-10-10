Ezekiel Elliott is active for Week 5 vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys announced Week 5 inactives and Ezekiel Elliott is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the New York Giants. Elliott was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was a DNP on Wednesday, which raised some concerns, but he got back for two limited workouts on Thursday and Friday.

Fantasy football impact

Elliott was dealing with stiffness and Wednesday might very well have been just as much a veteran’s rest day as anything. He will get the start on Sunday against a Giants defense that ranks 13th in fantasy points allowed to running backs. They’re not awful, but this could be a game script that favors a big day for Zeke.

Tony Pollard gets downgraded to no more than a flex option. Of course, if Elliott’s stiffness creeps back into this, we could see more of Pollard. And if the Cowboys take a big lead, we could see Pollard get more garbage time. But otherwise head-to-head, Elliott will get a sizable amount of the work compared to Pollard against the Giants.