Joe Mixon is active for Week 5 vs. Packers

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Week 5 inactives and Joe Mixon is officially active for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Mixon was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was declared questionable on Friday.

After working out on Saturday, it was reported that he was trending towards playing in “some capacity”, so here we are. From what we know about this injury, Mixon will probably only play a handful of snaps in an effort to keep that ankle healthy for later on in the season. Still, it’ll be nice for the Bengals to have their lead running back in the wheelhouse for certain situations.

Fantasy football impact

Given his status, it’s not anticipated that he’ll receive a ton of snaps on Sunday. Fantasy managers should therefore avoid starting Mixon for the week and instead look into Samaje Perine or any of the Cincinnati receivers to lean on in Week 5.