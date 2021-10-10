Chase Edmonds is active for Week 5 vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 5 inactives and Chase Edmonds is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Edmonds was listed as questionable this week due to a shoulder injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. That’s where he was declared a game time decision.

Having Edmonds good-to-go is an obvious boost to the Cardinals on Sunday as they try to improve to 5-0 and maintain their hold at the top of the NFC North standings. Edmonds has been a heavy part of Arizona’s loaded offense this season and has gotten a lion’s share of touches. He had an uber productive game against the Rams last Sunday, taking 12 carries for 120 yards and and four receptions for 19 yards.

Fantasy football impact

Edmonds being active warrants a spot in your fantasy lineup but he has yet to find the end zone all season. James Conner is vulturing all of his potential red zone touchdowns, so it’d be wise to try to play the two off each other and have both in the lineup.