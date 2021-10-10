Curtis Samuel is active for Week 5 vs. Saints

The Washington Football Team announced Week 5 inactives and Curtis Samuel is officially active for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Samuel was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

We’ll get to see our second glimpse of Samuel in a Washington Football Team uniform on Sunday as he made his season debut in last week’s 34-30 victory over the Falcons. He previously missed the first three weeks of the season with the aforementioned groin injury and was limited in his role last week. He played just 25 snaps and caught four passes for 19 yards. We’ll see if his usage goes one way or the other as he continues to battle through the ailment.

Fantasy football impact

Samuel will see the field on Sunday but is highly doubtful that he’ll make a considerable impact given his status as he still battles through a groin injury. Terry McLaurin is always a reliable option in the Washington offense, but I’d also look to Adam Humphries and Ricky Seals-Jones to command more targets than Samuel.