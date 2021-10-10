Antonio Gibson is active for Week 5 vs. Saints

The Washington Football Team announced Week 5 inactives and Antonio Gibson is officially active for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Gibson was listed as questionable this week due to a stress fracture injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, where he revealed the severity of the shin injury.

This is huge news for the Washington Football Team to have Gibson in the saddle for a home bout with the Saints. The shin injury explains why he hasn’t quite been as explosive as he was in his rookie season, but still very productive. He has compiled 53 carries for 253 yards and a single touchdown on the ground this season while also catching eight passes for 107 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Fantasy football impact

Gibson is still a solid option for any fantasy lineup, but the stress fracture puts a cap on he ceiling of his production moving forward. The Saints are only giving up 3.1 yards per carry, so I’d suggest also looking into starting J.D. McKissic as a handle for this tough matchup.