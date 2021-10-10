DeVante Parker will be inactive for Week 5 vs. Buccaneers

The Miami Dolphins will announce Week 5 inactives at 11:30 a.m., but we already now that DeVante Parker will be INACTIVE for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Parker was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was limited on Wednesday with a shoulder injury, and then started developing hamstring soreness on Thursday. He woke up Sunday morning with tightness and would not even go through pre-game warmups, per Jeff Darlington. The Dolphins’ beat writers are reporting he is out.

This is a tremendous blow to a Dolphin offense that has sputtered in the first quarter of the season. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still out for another week and the running game virtually non-existent, Parker remained their most consistent skill position player on offense. He caught 17 of 32 targets for 242 yards and a touchdown through for games this season.

Fantasy football impact

Parker being out of the lineup is a huge missed opportunity for both himself and Miami as a whole. The Tampa secondary has been ravaged by injury and as other teams have proven so far, there’s ample opportunity to aggressively attack it.

With Parker inactive, the bulk of the work will be placed on the shoulders of rookie Jaylen Waddle.