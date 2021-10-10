What time is the 2021 Bank of America ROVAL 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are back in action on Sunday, October 10th with the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race starts at 2 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can view the race via live online stream at NBC.com/live or through the NBC app.

The Bank of America Roval 400 is the final race in the playoffs round of 12. It’s 109 laps — equal to 252.88 miles — and usually lasts just over three hours. The last three races Iasted between 3 hours and 1 minute and 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Chase Elliott has won the last two Bank of America Roval 400 races and is the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook once again to take home the prize. Denny Hamlin (+1100) has the lead position on the starting grid and is followed by Brad Keselowski (+4000), Joey Logano (+2000) and Christopher Bell (+500).

