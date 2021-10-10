 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting grid for 2021 Bank of America ROVAL 400 race at Charlotte

The 2021 Bank of America ROVAL 400 takes place on October 10th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

By kate.magdziuk
Sunday marks the final race in the round of 12 for the 2021 Cup Series Playoffs with the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. The 252-mile race kicks off at 2:00 p.m. ET and will help decide who makes it to the eight-man field to come.

Denny Hamlin, leading Sunday’s grid, has already secured his spot in the next round and is the only driver to have clinched so far. Next on the grid is Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, both who can clinch their spots with 35+ point performances.

Fans will want to keep an eye on Chase Elliott in Sunday’s race, who was 2019 and 2020’s winner and is the odds favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the win. He sits in the 8th slot with his odds to win at +220.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

2021 Bank of America ROVAL 400, full starting grid

Pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
3 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
4 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
6 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
7 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
8 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
9 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
11 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
12 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
13 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
14 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
15 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
16 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
17 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
19 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
20 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
21 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
22 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
23 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
24 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
25 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing
26 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
27 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
28 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing
29 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
30 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
31 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
32 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing
33 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing
34 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
35 Scott Heckert 78 Live Fast Motorsports
36 Joey Hand 52 Rick Ware Racing
37 Josh Bilicki 15 Rick Ware Racing
38 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
39 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management

