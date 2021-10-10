Full starting grid for 2021 Bank of America ROVAL 400 race at Charlotte

Sunday marks the final race in the round of 12 for the 2021 Cup Series Playoffs with the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. The 252-mile race kicks off at 2:00 p.m. ET and will help decide who makes it to the eight-man field to come.

Denny Hamlin, leading Sunday’s grid, has already secured his spot in the next round and is the only driver to have clinched so far. Next on the grid is Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, both who can clinch their spots with 35+ point performances.

Fans will want to keep an eye on Chase Elliott in Sunday’s race, who was 2019 and 2020’s winner and is the odds favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the win. He sits in the 8th slot with his odds to win at +220.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.