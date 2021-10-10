Full starting grid for 2021 Bank of America ROVAL 400 race at Charlotte

Sunday marks the final race in the round of 12 for the 2021 Cup Series Playoffs with the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. The 252-mile race kicks off at 2:00 p.m. ET and will help decide who makes it to the eight-man field to come.
Denny Hamlin, leading Sunday’s grid, has already secured his spot in the next round and is the only driver to have clinched so far. Next on the grid is Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, both who can clinch their spots with 35+ point performances.
Fans will want to keep an eye on Chase Elliott in Sunday’s race, who was 2019 and 2020’s winner and is the odds favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the win. He sits in the 8th slot with his odds to win at +220.
Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
2021 Bank of America ROVAL 400, full starting grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|3
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|4
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|7
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|8
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|11
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|12
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|13
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|14
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|17
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|19
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|20
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|21
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|22
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|23
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|24
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|25
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|27
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|28
|Quin Houff
|0
|StarCom Racing
|29
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|30
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|31
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|32
|Cody Ware
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|33
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|34
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Scott Heckert
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|36
|Joey Hand
|52
|Rick Ware Racing
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|39
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management