Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury and was limited in practice. On Friday however, head coach Zac Taylor indicated that the second-year wideout has looked great and will be ready to go when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

With Higgins officially having the green light to return, what are his fantasy prospects for Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins was the clear No. 2 option in the Bengals offense before his injury, catching 10 of 15 targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns through two games. He’ll be poised to resume his duties opposite Ja’Marr Chase with Tyler Boyd serving as the underneath go-to for Joe Burrow.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Jaire Alexander out of commission with an injury, the Packers are going to do everything in their power to slow down Chase on one side of the field. That opens the door for Higgins to swoop in on the other side and take advantage. He’ll get plenty of targets from Burrow and that makes him a start for fantasy managers this Sunday if active.