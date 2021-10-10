Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was knocked out of last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion, ultimately resulting in a 23-7 loss for his team.

Bridgewater spent the week in concussion protocol but was a full participant in practice on Friday, and was upgraded to questionable for the team’s trip east to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Should he get the green light to play, what will be his fantasy impact at Heinz Field in Week 5?

Note — Bridgewater has cleared concussion protocol and is going to start in Week 5 vs. the Steelers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Saturday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater went 7-16 through the air for 65 yards and a touchdown last week before being taken out of the game.

Before the concussion, Bridgewater was on pace to have the best season of his career. He’s completed 72.1% of his passes for 892 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also worked to get rid of his “captain checkdown” moniker and it’s paid off with him averaging a career-best 8.0 yards per attempt. We’ll see if he can keep this going.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fantasy managers should monitor his status all the way up to game time and if he’s good to go, he’s worth a start given his production in the first three games of the season.