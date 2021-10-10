Rays vs. Red Sox live stream: How to watch ALDS Game 3 via live online stream on MLB Network

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays meet in Game 3 of the ALDS with the series tied 1-1. The Rays won the opener before the Red Sox took Game 2, setting up a crucial showdown as the series shifts to Boston. Tampa Bay held a 5-2 lead in Game 2, but ultimately lost the contest 14-6.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this game, you can stream it via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Rays are slight underdogs on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Tampa Bay is +155 on the run line at -1.5, while Boston is -180 at +1.5. The over/under is set at 8.5. The first game went under this line while Game 2 went over.

Rays vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Nathan Eovaldi

First pitch: 8:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: TB -105, BOS -115

TV channel: MLB Network