Rays vs. Red Sox live stream: How to watch ALDS Game 3 via live online stream on MLB Network

We go over how you can watch Sunday’s MLB Network broadcast featuring the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.

By Chinmay Vaidya
MLB: ALDS-Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers and center fielder Enrique Hernandez celebrate after Devers hits a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Tropicana Field.
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays meet in Game 3 of the ALDS with the series tied 1-1. The Rays won the opener before the Red Sox took Game 2, setting up a crucial showdown as the series shifts to Boston. Tampa Bay held a 5-2 lead in Game 2, but ultimately lost the contest 14-6.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this game, you can stream it via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Rays are slight underdogs on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Tampa Bay is +155 on the run line at -1.5, while Boston is -180 at +1.5. The over/under is set at 8.5. The first game went under this line while Game 2 went over.

Rays vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Nathan Eovaldi
First pitch: 8:07 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: TB -105, BOS -115
TV channel: MLB Network

