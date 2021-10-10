Astros vs. White Sox live stream: How to watch ALDS Game 3 via live online stream on FS1

The Houston Astros will head to the midwest up 2-0 in their best-of-5 ALDS vs. the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. Game 3 of this series will begin at 8:07 p.m. ET and is being broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The White Sox are favored on the moneyline at -115 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Astros are up 2-0 in the series and can close things out. The over/under is set at 8.0 while the Astros are -195 at +1.5 on the run line and Chicago is +165 at -1.5.

Pitchers: Luis Garcia vs. Undecided

First pitch: 8:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: HOU -105, CWS -115

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app