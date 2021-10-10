Moneyline pick for White Sox vs. Astros in Game 3 of ALDS

Up 2-0 on the Chicago White Sox heading into Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday, the Houston Astros could clinch their fifth consecutive trip to the American League Championship Series with a win.

Game 3 will come from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago at 8:07 p.m. ET on FS1. The Astros will have AL Rookie of the Year candidate Luis Garza on the mound while the White Sox will turn to Dylan Cease on the mound to keep their season alive.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

White Sox vs. Astros Game 1 moneyline odds

CWS: -120

HOU: +100

Pick: White Sox -120

The Chicago bats actually showed up in Game 2 but the team fell victim to a five-run seventh inning by the Astros that ultimately doomed them.

Chicago will have a reliable arm to ride in Dylan Cease, who made 32 starts this season and led the league in strikeouts per nine innings at 12.3. That should be enough to hold the Astros batters at bay deep into the game, allowing for the White Sox to preserve their bullpen arms. Expect Chicago to extend this series out to a Game 4.

