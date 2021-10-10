Moneyline pick for Rays vs. Red Sox in Game 3 of ALDS

The Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALDS after the teams split the first two contests. The Red Sox will send Nathan Eovaldi, the ace in the wild card game, to the bump while the Rays will rely on Drew Rasmussen. Tampa Bay held a 5-2 lead after the first inning of Game 2 but eventually lost 14-6.

Rays vs. Red Sox Game 3 moneyline odds

TB: -105

BOS: -115

Boston being the favorite is expected in this game. The Red Sox are the home team and coming off a massive win in Game 2. The Rays will be confident with Rasmussen, who has a 2.30 ERA in five appearances against the Red Sox this season.

The Rays were 48-33 on the road this season, while the Red Sox were 49-32 at Fenway Park. It’s hard to see an ace like Eovaldi struggle at home, where he has a 3.47 ERA in 19 starts. He’s been successful against the Rays this year, posting a 2.39 ERA in four starts.

Pick: Red Sox -115

