Best player prop bets to consider for White Sox vs. Astros in Game 3 in ALDS

We have reached our first elimination game in the divisional series’ of the MLB postseason as the Houston Astros will look to complete a three-game of the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

There are some pretty interesting player props out there for Game 3 of the Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros series in the ALDS and we’ll take a look at a few of them.

Dylan Cease O5.5 strikeouts (-145)

Cease is being tasked with stepping on the mound and trying to keep Chicago’s season alive in Game 3. Cease excelled in the White Sox rotation this year, leading the majors in strikeouts per nine innings at 12.3. Even facing the hot bats of the Astros, he should be able to clear 5.5 if he stays in the game long enough.

Yordan Alvarez U1.5 total bases (-165)

Alvarez has been a terror through two games of the series, reaching base seven times and picking up three RBI in the process. However, he is 0-5 in career at bats versus Cease and has struck out four times. It’s not a good matchup and he stands to have a night where he’s shut out of the basepaths.

Jose Abreu O0.5 home runs (+360)

Abreau had been battling flu-like symptoms in the first two games of the series and still managed to go 4-for-8 and accumulate two RBI. Within the home confines of Guaranteed Rate Field, he’ll feel much better with a home run.

