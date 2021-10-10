Best player prop bets to consider for Rays vs. Red Sox in Game 3 in ALDS

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox head into a pivotal Game 3 of the ALDS with the series tied 1-1. Tampa Bay won the first game and had a lead after the first inning of Game 2 but eventually blew that advantage in a 14-6 loss.

There are some interesting player props out there for Game 3 of the Tampa Bay Rays-Boston Red Sox series in the ALDS. Here’s a look at three of the best props for bettors when the Rays and Red Sox meet at Fenway Park.

Nathan Eovaldi over 5.5 innings (+105)

Eovaldi averaged 6.0 innings per start at home this season. He’s averaging just under 6.2 innings per game in four starts against Tampa Bay this year. Coming off a strong performance in the wild card game will only help Eovaldi’s confidence. At plus-odds, this is a strong bet. If you feel confident about the Red Sox winning the game, you can pair this with Eovaldi recording a win at +250.

Xander Bogaerts over 0.5 home runs (+450)

Bogaerts is hitting .429 against the Rays this season and even though he only has two home runs against them, he’s at least making good contact. Bogaerts had a home run in Game 2 and 15 of his 23 home runs came at home, while 16 came against right-handed pitchers, like Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Back Bogaerts to go yard in Game 3.

Randy Arozarena over 0.5 hits (-250)

Arozarena is hitting .283 against the Red Sox this season and while there’s not great value here, the Rays star is likely to pay this bet off easily. He struggled in Game 2 with just one hit in four at-bats, so a bounce-back performance seems right.

