What channel is Rays vs. Red Sox ALDS Game 3 on and when does it start

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox will look to gain an edge in the ALDS when the teams meet for Game 3 Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on FS1 or on the FOX Live and Bally Sports app.

The Rays held a 5-2 lead after the first inning in Game 2, but ultimately lost the contest 14-6 and will look to regroup as the series shifts to Boston. They’ll send Drew Rasmussen to the mound for Game 3. He has a 2.30 ERA against the Red Sox this season in five total appearances, including three starts.

The Red Sox hope to take a 2-1 lead in the series after losing the opener. They failed to score in the first game of the series but made up for it with 14 runs in Game 2. Nathan Eovaldi is on the bump for Boston. He went 5.1 innings against the Yankees in the wild card game, allowing one run and striking out eight. The Red Sox hope Eovaldi can have similar success in Game 3.

Tampa Bay is the moneyline underdog at -105 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Boston is the favorite at -115. The Rays are +155 on the run line at -1.5, while the Red Sox are -180 at +1.5. The over/under is set at 8.5.

Rays vs. Red Sox Game 3 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 10th

Game time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app