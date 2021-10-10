What channel is White Sox vs. Astros ALDS Game 3 on and when does it start

The Houston Astros are up 2-0 on the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS and are just one win away from making their fifth consecutive American League Championship Series.

The series now shifts to Chicago for Game 3 on Sunday, when the White Sox will try to stave off elimination in their home confines of Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is set for 8:07 p.m. ET and the game will be aired on FS1. You can also view the game on Fox Live or stream it through the Fox Sports App.

Houston will lean on AL Rookie of the Year candidate Luis Garcia. He made 28 starts this season, posting an 11-8 record with a 3.30 ERA and 167 strikeouts on the year. Garcia has some postseason experience, starting a game in last year’s ALCS against the Rays. He appeared in just two innings before exiting the ballgame.

With the season on the line, Chicago will turn to Dylan Cease on Sunday evening. The third-year starting pitcher started 32 games this year, posting a 3.91 ERA with 226 strikeouts. Cease led the league in strikeouts per nine innings at 12.3 but also led the league in wild pitches at 13.

The Astros enter Game 3 as a 1.5-run favorite at +160 to close out the DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are 1.5-run underdogs at -190.

White Sox vs. Astros Game 3 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 10th

Game time: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Live or the Fox Sports App