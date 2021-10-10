Cordarrelle Patterson cleared to return in Week 5 vs. Jets

UPDATE: Patterson has been cleared to return to today’s game, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarelle Patterson is in the blue tent being checked for a potential concussion that he suffered in the first quarter against the New York Jets.

Patterson reportedly suffered the head injury with 10:44 left in the opening quarter on a botched halfback pass attempt. Before exiting the game, the versatile offensive playmaker had two carries for 18 yards.

The Falcons can’t afford to lose Patterson, who is their second-best player on offense in today’s contest against the Jets. Atlanta traveled across the pond without its top two wide receivers in Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley. He didn’t travel with the team because of a personal issue, while Gage is still dealing with an ankle injury. Without those two players, it leaves Atlanta with Patterson and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts as the top options for starting quarterback Matt Ryan.