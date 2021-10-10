 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cordarrelle Patterson cleared to return in Week 5 vs. Jets

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson was in the blue medical tent getting checked for a concussion but was cleared in Week 5 vs. Jets. Here are the latest updates.

By Jovan C. Alford
Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

UPDATE: Patterson has been cleared to return to today’s game, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarelle Patterson is in the blue tent being checked for a potential concussion that he suffered in the first quarter against the New York Jets.

Patterson reportedly suffered the head injury with 10:44 left in the opening quarter on a botched halfback pass attempt. Before exiting the game, the versatile offensive playmaker had two carries for 18 yards.

The Falcons can’t afford to lose Patterson, who is their second-best player on offense in today’s contest against the Jets. Atlanta traveled across the pond without its top two wide receivers in Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley. He didn’t travel with the team because of a personal issue, while Gage is still dealing with an ankle injury. Without those two players, it leaves Atlanta with Patterson and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts as the top options for starting quarterback Matt Ryan.

