Ben Roethlisberger favoring right arm in Week 5

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was seen shaking his right arm after taking a sack against Denver Broncos, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. Roethlisberger came into today’s game with nagging injuries, including a lingering pectoral injury.

The veteran quarterback has not shown any signs that he needs to come out of the game. He’s completing 7-of-13 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. His only touchdown pass went to receiver Diontae Johnson for 50 yards. He also aired the ball out to second-year wide receiver Chase Claypool for 59 yards. Roethlisberger has not had the greatest of seasons thus far, but has still found a way to move the ball down the field.

Heading into Sunday’s game against the Broncos, the 39-year-old quarterback is 64.1% of his passes for 1,033 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. Roethlisberger does not hold much value in fantasy football at this stage of his career.