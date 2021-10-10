 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ben Roethlisberger favoring right arm in Week 5

Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger might be dealing with an arm injury.

By Jovan C. Alford
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17. Packers MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was seen shaking his right arm after taking a sack against Denver Broncos, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. Roethlisberger came into today’s game with nagging injuries, including a lingering pectoral injury.

The veteran quarterback has not shown any signs that he needs to come out of the game. He’s completing 7-of-13 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. His only touchdown pass went to receiver Diontae Johnson for 50 yards. He also aired the ball out to second-year wide receiver Chase Claypool for 59 yards. Roethlisberger has not had the greatest of seasons thus far, but has still found a way to move the ball down the field.

Heading into Sunday’s game against the Broncos, the 39-year-old quarterback is 64.1% of his passes for 1,033 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. Roethlisberger does not hold much value in fantasy football at this stage of his career.

