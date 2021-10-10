Jacoby Brissett suffers hamstring injury, questionable in Week 5 vs. Buccaneers

1:52 p.m. update: Dolphins fans can exhale for now as Brissett returned to the game after missing zero plays. With Tua Tagovailoa out for another week and the likes of receivers Will Fuller and DeVante Parker also out, this would’ve been a devastating blow to their chances of walking out with a win today.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett suffered a hamstring injury in the team’s Week 5 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He is questionable to return to the contest. He suffered the injury early in the second quarter and was carted to the locker room. Backup quarterback Reid Sinnett has stepped up in his place.

This is potentially a critical blow to the Dolphins’ offense, especially considering how well Brissett was playing to start the contest. As expected, Miami came out attacking Tampa’s wounded pass defense and the QB already had a stat line of 8-10 for over 100 yards and a touchdown.