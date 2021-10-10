Taysom Hill ruled out with concussion in Week 5 vs. Washington

UPDATE: As expected, Taysom Hill has been ruled out with a concussion.

Saints’ QB Taysom Hill ruled out today due to a concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2021

The New Orleans Saints utility man Taysom Hill took a hard hit to the head as a receiver and had to be carted off. It would appear he will be checked for a concussion.

#Saints' Taysom Hill just took a scary shot to the helmet and he's being carted off. Hill was able to get on the cart on his own, but a vicious hit. #NOvsWSH pic.twitter.com/3CZmTnvqp5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021

Hill has been providing a good offensive spark for the Saints this season, but this hit will likely keep him out for the rest of this game at least. There will be a hefty fine, as the hit was flagged as it should have been.

Jameis Winston has turned the ball over twice in this game, but also hit Deonte Harris for a 72-yard touchdown, while Alvin Kamara ran for a 24-yard touchdown. Winston will need to keep from turning the ball over with the score 13-13 in the second quarter.