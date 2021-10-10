 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Taysom Hill ruled out with concussion in Week 5 vs. Washington

Taysom Hill suffered a concussion in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks over the New England Patriots defense during the second half at Gillette Stadium.&nbsp; Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: As expected, Taysom Hill has been ruled out with a concussion.

The New Orleans Saints utility man Taysom Hill took a hard hit to the head as a receiver and had to be carted off. It would appear he will be checked for a concussion.

Hill has been providing a good offensive spark for the Saints this season, but this hit will likely keep him out for the rest of this game at least. There will be a hefty fine, as the hit was flagged as it should have been.

Jameis Winston has turned the ball over twice in this game, but also hit Deonte Harris for a 72-yard touchdown, while Alvin Kamara ran for a 24-yard touchdown. Winston will need to keep from turning the ball over with the score 13-13 in the second quarter.

