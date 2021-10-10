JuJu Smith-Schuster suffers shoulder injury in Week 5 vs. Broncos, ruled out for rest of game

2:48 p.m. ET update: Juju Smith-Schuster has been ruled out for the rest of the day. The second half between the Steelers and Broncos is just getting underway.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster suffered a shoulder injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Week 5 game vs. the Denver Broncos. The Pittsburgh pass catcher is questionable to return to the action in the second half

JuJu Smith-Schuster is in visible pain and has been helped off of the field. pic.twitter.com/yLSBwzmnHu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 10, 2021

This continues the rough first month of the season for Smith-Schuster, who had previously only accumulated 15 catches for 129 yards through four games with zero trips to the end zone. In today’s game against the Broncos, he only commanded one target through the air while taking a pair of jet sweeps for six yards.

JSS has also been incredibly banged up, battling through a rib injury for the past few weeks. Fortunately for Steelers fans, the team is seemingly in control with a 17-6 lead on the Broncos late in the first half. Chase Claypool has broken off a few explosive plays while Diontae Johnson has a 50-yard touchdown reception.

We’ll see if Smith-Schuster is able to step on the field in the second half.