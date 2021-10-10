Quintez Cephus suffers shoulder injury in Week 5 vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings and is questionable to return, the team announced.

Despite his injury, Cephus is currently the Lions’ leading wide receiver with three receptions (three targets) for 38 yards. The former Wisconsin receiver has been one of QB Jared Goff’s top offensive options this season without Tyrell Williams.

Heading into Sunday’s game, Cephus had 12 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns. With Cephus questionable to return, the Lions will lean on Amon-Ra St. Brown, KhaDarel Hodge, and Trinity Benson. St. Brown, who the team just drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has four receptions (five targets) for 35 yards. Hodge has two targets, while Benson has a target.

Then, there’s also Jamaal Williams, D’Andre Swift, and T.J. Hockenson, who will continue to play an integral role in the team’s passing game.