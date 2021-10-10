Curtis Samuel re-injures groin downgraded to OUT in Week 5 vs. Saints

UPDATE: Curtis Samuel has been downgraded to OUT in the fourth quarter.

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel has aggravated a groin injury that cost him the first three weeks of the season. Samuel returned from IR and had four receptions for 19 yards in Week 4. He was active for Week 5, but is now questionable to return due to the groin injury, per Nicki Jhabvala.

Samuel played four snaps in Week 5, per Mike Clay, and had one rush for eight yards and one target in the passing game. He’s a playmaker when healthy, but he dealt with the groin injury all offseason. He started training camp on the PUP list and while he was activated late in camp, he was eventually placed on IR to open the season.