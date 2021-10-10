 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Curtis Samuel re-injures groin downgraded to OUT in Week 5 vs. Saints

Washington WR Curtis Samuel aggravated his groin injury in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By David Fucillo Updated
Curtis Samuel #10 of the Washington Football Team runs with the ball during the first half a New Orleans Saints at FedExField on October 10, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

UPDATE: Curtis Samuel has been downgraded to OUT in the fourth quarter.

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel has aggravated a groin injury that cost him the first three weeks of the season. Samuel returned from IR and had four receptions for 19 yards in Week 4. He was active for Week 5, but is now questionable to return due to the groin injury, per Nicki Jhabvala.

Samuel played four snaps in Week 5, per Mike Clay, and had one rush for eight yards and one target in the passing game. He’s a playmaker when healthy, but he dealt with the groin injury all offseason. He started training camp on the PUP list and while he was activated late in camp, he was eventually placed on IR to open the season.

