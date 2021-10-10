 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saints WR Deonte Harris out with hamstring injury in Week 5 vs. Washington

Saints WR Deonte Harris suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Saints v Washington Football Team
Deonte Harris of the New Orleans Saints catches the ball for a touchdown as Landon Collins of the Washington Football Team defends during the first half at FedExField on October 10, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints WR Deonte Harris has been ruled out for the rest of the contest against Washington Football Team with a hamstring injury. The speedster was originally questionable to return, but the team ruled him out later.

Harris did have a touchdown reception against Washington but did not have much fantasy relevance heading into the contest. He did see eight targets in Week 4 against the New York Giants, which was a season-high for him. If Michael Thomas returns as expected after the bye week, Harris’ role will be further reduced. However, the bye also comes at an opportune time as it might allow Harris to not miss any more games.

