Saints WR Deonte Harris out with hamstring injury in Week 5 vs. Washington

New Orleans Saints WR Deonte Harris has been ruled out for the rest of the contest against Washington Football Team with a hamstring injury. The speedster was originally questionable to return, but the team ruled him out later.

Harris did have a touchdown reception against Washington but did not have much fantasy relevance heading into the contest. He did see eight targets in Week 4 against the New York Giants, which was a season-high for him. If Michael Thomas returns as expected after the bye week, Harris’ role will be further reduced. However, the bye also comes at an opportune time as it might allow Harris to not miss any more games.