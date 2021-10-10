Damien Harris suffers chest injury, questionable to return in Week 5

3:26 p.m. update: Harris has returned to the game in the fourth quarter. The Pats will have at least one of their weapons back in their comeback attempt.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is questionable to return to the team’s Week 5 matchup at the Houston Texans with a chest injury. The tailback was taken out of the game in the third quarter.

Barely anything is going right for the Patriots this afternoon, who find themselves trailing the lowly Texans well into the second half. Harris himself wasn’t very productive on the ground with 10 carries for a meager 27 yards, but he did punch in a touchdown.

He would’ve had another one if not having the ball punched out right at the one-yard line.

Damien Harris is breaking the hearts of Patriots fans, and fantasy owners, everywhere. pic.twitter.com/eHGzj7g3WU — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 10, 2021

Harris being out leaves the Patriots to turn to rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden as the lead tailbacks. Down 22-15 heading into the fourth quarter, the Pats need some kind of spark if they want to pull off the late comeback.

We’ll see if Harris is able to re-enter the contest.