Adam Thielen gets first target late in third quarter of Week 5 vs. Lions

Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen hasn’t received a target so far in Week 5 vs. the Detroit Lions. It’s been a defensive struggle early on in the contest with the score 13-3 as we approach halftime. Thielen hasn’t been looked his way at all by QB Kirk Cousins, who has targeted Justin Jefferson 6 times for 5 catches and over 100 yards.

Thielen entered Week 5 as a decent WR2 option against a weak Lions secondary. The issue is the Vikings’ offense is without RB Dalvin Cook, which makes them a bit one-dimensional. It’s also looking like Jefferson is Cousins’ preferred option in the passing game early on and it could be one of those big-time games for the second-year wideout. We’ll see if Thielen can get involved in the second half, though it may be tough in Minnesota extends the lead early in the third quarter.

Third quarter update: Thielen remains shut out early in the third quarter after nothing on the team’s first two drives. Cousins is 14 of 18 for 155 yards and a score. It’s the Justin Jefferson show in this game.

Fourth quarter update: Thielen was finally targeted but has nothing to show for his lone target with less than ten minutes left in the fourth quarter. Minnesota is winning a white-knuckler against Detroit and might lean more on the ground game to close this out.