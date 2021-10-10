Aaron Jones with 7 touches, Dillon scores the Packers TD ahead of halftime

Packers RB Aaron Jones has gotten off to a disappointing start for fantasy football managers so far in Week 5. The Packers lead by two points with 6 minutes left in the second quarter, and Jones has had just four touches for 24 scrimmage yards so far through the game.

Backup AJ Dillon has taken on a larger role this season, amassing 35 touches heading into Week 5, while totaling just 48 in 11 games as a rookie. Dillon has also seen four touches on the day, including 3 receptions for 25 receiving yards, and had the receiving touchdown.

It seems that after a relatively slow offensive start, it would benefit the Packers to get Jones more heavily involved to spark the run game. The team has a total of just 31 rushing yards at this point in the game. Leading into Week 5, the Packers had ranked bottom 10 in rushing yards, rush yards per attempt and had totaled just 3 rushing touchdowns on the season.