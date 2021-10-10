Tyler Boyd held without a target in first half of Week 5

The Cincinnati Bengals are playing arguably the biggest game of the week, facing fellow the Green Bay Packers with both teams sitting at 3-1. The game is 9-7 in the second quarter and the Bengals offense has come in spite of a quiet game from Tyler Boyd.

The Bengals receiver is not injured, but he’s just not getting looks. He has no targets thus far and the Bengals passing game has been pretty quiet thus far. At 5:17 in the second quarter, Joe Burrow is 10 of 14, but he has only thrown for 42 yards. Samaje Perine leads the team with three receptions for 19 yards and a score.

Halftime update: Boyd had no targets the rest of the second quarter. Ja’Marr Chase hauled in a 70-yard touchdown late in the quarter.