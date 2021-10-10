 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyler Boyd held without a target in first half of Week 5

It’s a quiet day for Tyler Boyd in Week 5.

By David Fucillo
Tyler Boyd #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are playing arguably the biggest game of the week, facing fellow the Green Bay Packers with both teams sitting at 3-1. The game is 9-7 in the second quarter and the Bengals offense has come in spite of a quiet game from Tyler Boyd.

The Bengals receiver is not injured, but he’s just not getting looks. He has no targets thus far and the Bengals passing game has been pretty quiet thus far. At 5:17 in the second quarter, Joe Burrow is 10 of 14, but he has only thrown for 42 yards. Samaje Perine leads the team with three receptions for 19 yards and a score.

Halftime update: Boyd had no targets the rest of the second quarter. Ja’Marr Chase hauled in a 70-yard touchdown late in the quarter.

