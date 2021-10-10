Laviska Shenault Jr. gets on board with big 58-yard grab late vs. Titans

Fourth quarter update — Shenault may have saved your fantasy day with one big play. He received a pass from Lawrence for 58 yards and is now up around 7 fantasy points in PPR. It’s still his only target and catch but the Jags are now only down 31-19 and are another score away from making this a game with around 11 minutes left in the fourth.

Third quarter update — Shenault still doesn’t have a target and we’re well into the third quarter in Jacksonville. The Titans are smashing the Jaguars 31-13 now and this could be Urban Meyer’s last game as an NFL coach. Anyway, Viska is still having a goose egg fantasy day.

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr. entered Week 5’s matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans with a lot of hype to bust out. That has not been the case as we approach halftime of the game. Despite both teams clicking on offense, Shenault hasn’t received a target as we approach the two-minute warning. The Titans lead 21-13 with a chance to add more before half.

Shenault has seemingly been losing targets and snaps to veteran Tavon Austin, who has a few catches for 27 yards. Marvin Jones Jr. also has a catch while RB James Robinson has had a solid game on the ground. That could be a big reason why Shenault isn’t getting as much work — the run game has been on. So we’ll see if Viska can get it going in the second half. It’s good that the game script remains positive. The Jags are trailing and the pace of the game has been up.