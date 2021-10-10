Noah Fant gets first target of game in fourth quarter in Week 5 vs. Steelers

Fourth quarter update — Fant got a target! Wait, no two targets! He also has one catch for nine yards. Life is looking up! There’s still time for Fant to make up for his disappearance through three quarters.

Third quarter update — Fant remains without a target through three quarters vs. the Steelers. The Broncos trail big, so Bridgewater will have to throw the ball the entire fourth quarter at least. There’s a shred of hope Fant can get some garbage points to salvage the day.

The Denver Broncos are having a tough time with another opponent that isn’t a cake walk. The Pittsburgh Steelers are up 17-6 at halftime and TE Noah Fant has been a non-factor so far. The usually TE1 has no targets through the first two quarters of the game with the Broncos offense struggling to generate anything. QB Teddy Bridgewater only has 56 yards passing on 11 attempts.

Fant entered this week as a decent TE1 option coming off 10 targets for 6 catches, 46 yards and a TD last week in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. In PPR formats, Fant has gone for double-digit fantasy points in three of four games this season. If this continues, there’s no way he gets over 10 points against the Steelers unless he finds the end zone in the second half. It’s looking like he could be one of many busts on the Week 5 slate.