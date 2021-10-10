Cole Beasley goes without target in first half, may be dealing with injury in Week 5 vs. Chiefs

Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley hasn’t received a target on Sunday Night Football in Week 5 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. He was seen on the sideline getting looked at by trainers and had his helmet off before halftime. Gabriel Davis has seen more snaps on offense while Beasley may be semi-benched but also hurt. We’ll keep an eye on things as the game progresses.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Beasley so far. He’s had a few games where he seemingly disappears and a few where Josh Allen just can’t stop targeting him. Last week, Beasley only saw two targets for two catches and 16 yards in the blowout vs. the Texans. A week prior he had 13 targets and 11 catches for 98 yards. So you get the idea. Beasley has been a volatile fantasy football play. One with a ton of upside in PPR. He’s also widely inconsistent and a risk of landing in Covid-19 protocols.