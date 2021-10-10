Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore will be back on the field in London after dealing with a concussion. He will get a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in a game that can be seen on Sunday morning all across the United States.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

Moore missed last week’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a concussion, which is unfortunate because Zach Wilson played the best game of his young career with 297 yards passing in an overtime victory. Moore suffered the concussion in Week 3 and to this point of the season, he has caught eight of 18 targets for 66 yards. He will go up against a Falcons defense that ranks No. 21 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moore is difficult to trust at this point of the season until he can consistently produce quality numbers week after week. His time will likely come as a fantasy contributor, but it’s not going to happen in Week 5.