Courtland Sutton injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day update: Sutton is a game-time decision for Sunday’s tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Courtland Sutton has seen his role increase since teammate Jerry Jeudy went down with an injury. Sutton himself wound up on the Denver Broncos injury report ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. An ankle injury for Sutton popped up on the Friday injury report which is never a good sign with it being late in the week. Because of this, he is questionable for the game.

Fantasy football impact: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton (ankle)

Sutton is the Broncos' most targeted receiver. He has 18 receptions on 28 targets for 257 yards but has yet to find the endzone. Fantasy-wise, Sutton broke out in Week 2 with a nine-reception, 159-yard effort for 20.4 fantasy points. Since then, he has had exactly 6.2 points in each of his last two games. He heads into Week 5 as the overall WR47 and takes on a Steelers defense allowing 36.60 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

If Sutton is active, he has FLEX appeal. If he sits, FLEX teammate Tim Patrick.