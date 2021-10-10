T.J. Hockenson injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day update: Hockenson is expected to play today against the Minnesota Vikings, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Detroit Lions star tight end TJ Hockenson is questionable for the team’s Week 5 divisional game against the Minnesota Vikings. Hockenson has a knee injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday this week. On Thursday and Friday, Hockenson was able to practice in a limited capacity. Keep an eye out for his name when inactive drop on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (Knee)

Hockenson is the overall TE5 in half-PPR scoring formats. He leads the Detroit Lions in targets with 29. He has 22 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings are giving up 8.7 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends so this is a tough matchup for Hockenson. Still, if Hockenson is active you are going to start him.

If Hockenson sits, I think this increases the workload in the receiving game for three players. Running backs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams should be more involved especially since Swift is second on the team with 28 targets. The other player would be receiver Kalif Raymond who would be counted on more to get the Lions down the field. If Hockenson sits, FLEX Williams and Raymond.