D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day update: Williams is expected to play on Sunday against Minnesota, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Meanwhile, Swift should be active for today’s game, per Ian Rapoport.

Both of the Detroit Lions' starting running backs are banged up with injuries. D’Andre Swift is dealing with a groin injury while backup running back Jamaal Williams is dealing with a hip injury. Neither of the running backs practiced on Wednesday, but they both logged limited sessions on Thursday and Friday. They both are listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 divisional game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy football impact: Lions RBs D’Andre Swift (groin), Jamaal Williams (hip)

Swift and Williams head into Week 5 as the overall RB9 and 21 respectively. Swift has 41 rushes for 139 yards and a touchdown and has caught 23 of 29 targets for an additional 199 yards and a touchdown through the air. Williams has 42 rushing attempts for 187 yards and two touchdowns while catching 13 of 14 targets for 93 more yards receiving. They have packed quite the one-two punch and both are fantasy-relevant week-to-week. The Vikings are giving up 23.03 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs so there should be enough to go around if they both play.

If one of them sits, START the other. If they both play, START Swift and FLEX Williams. If they both sit, the Lions haven’t had another running back take a snap yet, so SIT whoever would fill in.