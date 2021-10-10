Dalvin Cook injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Game day update: Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is calling starting running back Dalvin Cook a “game-time decision” against the Lions, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter adds that if Cook plays, it’s not a sure thing he will get his usual workload.

Dalvin Cook being on the injury report isn’t too surprising because he missed the Week 3 game and was limited last week in game action. Ahead of the Minnesota Vikings Week 5 divisional game against the Detroit Lions, Cook is questionable with an ankle injury. Cook did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He was able to practice in a limited fashion on Friday.

Fantasy football impact: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle)

With three games played, Cook is the overall RB28 in half-PPR scoring formats. Cook has 51 rushes for 226 yards and a touchdown. While not known as a receiving back he also has 10 receptions on 16 targets for an additional 70 yards. The Lions defense is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs (28.35). If Cook can play, he will look to have a better week than his Week 3 performance of just 5.4 fantasy points.

If Cook sits, START Alexander Mattison. If Cook starts, START him, and you could FLEX Mattison in case Cook happens to be limited against like last week.