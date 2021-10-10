 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giovani Bernard injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

Giovani Bernard is on the Bucs final injury report for Week 5. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By TeddyRicketson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs the ball but is stopped for a loss by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) in the second half of the game at SoFi Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Miami Dolphins in their Week 5 game this Sunday. Running back Giovanni Bernard is questionable with a knee injury. Bernard missed the Buccaneers Week 4 game due to this injury. The Buccaneers didn’t practice at all on Wednesday, but it is estimated that Bernard would have been limited. On Thursday, Bernard was a limited participant in practice and logged a full practice on Friday.

Fantasy football impact: Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard (knee)

Bernard is the overall RB55 in half-PPR scoring formats and is the third-string running back in the Buccaneers murky backfield. He primarily serves as the receiving back for the team. Bernard doesn’t have a carry yet on the season, but through three games he has 13 receptions on 15 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown. He and the Buccaneers face a Dolphins defense giving up 26.98 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs which is the fourth-most in the NFL.

Unfortunately, Bernard doesn’t have starting appeal or even FLEX appeal even if he is active. Sit him this week regardless of his injury status.

