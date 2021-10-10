Giovani Bernard injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Miami Dolphins in their Week 5 game this Sunday. Running back Giovanni Bernard is questionable with a knee injury. Bernard missed the Buccaneers Week 4 game due to this injury. The Buccaneers didn’t practice at all on Wednesday, but it is estimated that Bernard would have been limited. On Thursday, Bernard was a limited participant in practice and logged a full practice on Friday.

Fantasy football impact: Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard (knee)

Bernard is the overall RB55 in half-PPR scoring formats and is the third-string running back in the Buccaneers murky backfield. He primarily serves as the receiving back for the team. Bernard doesn’t have a carry yet on the season, but through three games he has 13 receptions on 15 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown. He and the Buccaneers face a Dolphins defense giving up 26.98 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs which is the fourth-most in the NFL.

Unfortunately, Bernard doesn’t have starting appeal or even FLEX appeal even if he is active. Sit him this week regardless of his injury status.