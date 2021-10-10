Texas A&M rises, Georgia new No. 1 in Week 7 in AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25. Alabama fell as head coach Nick Saban has finally lost to a former assistant in Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. The loss brings Georgia to No. 1 in the AP, and Texas A&M’s upset 41-38 win put them back at No. 21.

Cincinnati cracks the Top 4 with their blowout win over Temple rising to No. 3. Michigan State makes it into the Top 10 at No. 8 with a win over Rutgers. Kentucky rolls over SEC opponent LSU and is 6-0 and ranked No. 11 ahead of their battle with Georgia. Coastal Carolina won last Thursday and rose to No. X.

Auburn was No. 18 but lost to Georgia so they fell out as the team with the most votes. In one of the best games of the weekend, Texas lost to their rival Oklahoma thanks to freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and fell from No. 21 to No. 25. BYU lost to Boise State and fell from No. 10 to No. 19 with their first loss of the season. Arkansas now has three losses on the season and fell outside of the Top 25. No. 3 Iowa beat Penn State in a close game that caused the Nittany Lions to fall to No. 7.

Here is the complete AP Poll for Week 7 of 2021 college football: