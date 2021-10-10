 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texas A&M rises, Georgia new No. 1 in Week 7 in AP Poll

We take a look at the Week 7 AP Poll and breakdown the biggest movements in the rankings.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25. Alabama fell as head coach Nick Saban has finally lost to a former assistant in Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. The loss brings Georgia to No. 1 in the AP, and Texas A&M’s upset 41-38 win put them back at No. 21.

Cincinnati cracks the Top 4 with their blowout win over Temple rising to No. 3. Michigan State makes it into the Top 10 at No. 8 with a win over Rutgers. Kentucky rolls over SEC opponent LSU and is 6-0 and ranked No. 11 ahead of their battle with Georgia. Coastal Carolina won last Thursday and rose to No. X.

Auburn was No. 18 but lost to Georgia so they fell out as the team with the most votes. In one of the best games of the weekend, Texas lost to their rival Oklahoma thanks to freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and fell from No. 21 to No. 25. BYU lost to Boise State and fell from No. 10 to No. 19 with their first loss of the season. Arkansas now has three losses on the season and fell outside of the Top 25. No. 3 Iowa beat Penn State in a close game that caused the Nittany Lions to fall to No. 7.

Here is the complete AP Poll for Week 7 of 2021 college football:

Week 7 AP Poll

Ranking Team (1st) Points
1 Georgia (6-0) 1,550 (62)
2 Iowa (6-0) 1,476
3 Cincinnati (5-0) 1,407
4 Oklahoma (6-0) 1,336
5 Alabama (5-1) 1,286
6 Ohio State (5-1) 1,157
7 Penn State (5-1) 1,147
8 Michigan (6-0) 1,139
9 Oregon (4-1) 1,057
10 Michigan State (6-0) 992
11 Kentucky (6-0) 918
12 Oklahoma State (5-0) 830
13 Ole Miss (4-1) 779
14 Notre Dame (5-1) 732
15 Coastal Carolina (6-0) 712
16 Wake Forest (6-0) 526
17 Arkansas (4-2) 470
18 Arizona State (5-1) 428
19 Brigham Young (5-1) 421
20 Florida (4-2) 397
21 Texas A&M (4-2) 348
22 North Carolina State (4-1) 265
23 SMU (6-0) 225
24 San Diego State (5-0) 176
25 Texas (4-2) 108

