Opening odds for Week 7 of the college football season

Week 6 was such a good week of college football that Week 7 is going to struggle to match the hype. But, there are some solid marquee matchups. Coming off a big loss to their Big 12 rival Oklahoma, Texas takes on the Cowboys of Oklahoma State. With a chance to prove that they are the real deal this year, No. X Kentucky takes on No. 1 Georgia in a battle of SEC rivals. No. X BYU is trying to bounce back from a loss and is taking on No. X Baylor. After escaping with a win over Penn State, Iowa takes on Big Ten opponent Purdue. The Sun Devils of Arizona State are ranked No. X and travel to take on the Utah Utes on Pac-12 action.

Here are the latest opening lines for Week 7 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.

No. 11 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Georgia

Point spread: Georgia -22

Point total: 44.5

Purdue vs. No. 2 Iowa

Point spread: Iowa -11

Point total: 44

No. 3 Cincinnati vs. UCF

Point spread: Cincinnati -16

Point total: 56.5

TCU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Point spread: Oklahoma -12

Point total: 66.5

No. 5 Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Point spread: Alabama -15

Point total: 55

No. 6 Ohio State No. 7 Penn State No. 8 Michigan (Bye)

Cal vs. No. 9 Oregon

Point spread: Oregon -15

Point total: 55.5

No. 10 Michigan State vs. Indiana

Point spread: MSU -3

Point total: 50.5

No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 25 Texas

Point spread: Texas -4

Point total: 60.5

No. 13 Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

Point spread: Ole Miss -3.5

Point total: 81.5

No. 14 Notre Dame, No. 15 Coastal Carolina, No. 16 Wake Forest (Bye)

Auburn vs. No. 17 Arkansas

Point spread: Arkansas -4

Point total: 53

No. 18 Arizona State vs. Utah

Point spread: Arizona State -1

Point total: 50

No. 19 BYU vs. Baylor

Point spread: Baylor -5

Point total: 47.5

No. 20 Florida vs. LSU

Point spread: Florida -11

Point total: 56.5

No. 21 Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Point spread: A&M -9

Point total: 60

No. 22 NC State vs. Boston College

Point spread: NC State -2

Point total: 50

No. 23 SMU (Bye)

No. 24 San Diego State vs. San Jose State

Point spread: San Diego State -8

Point total: 42.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.