Opening odds for Week 7 of the college football season

Week 6 was such a good week of college football that Week 7 is going to struggle to match the hype. But, there are some solid marquee matchups. Coming off a big loss to their Big 12 rival Oklahoma, Texas takes on the Cowboys of Oklahoma State. With a chance to prove that they are the real deal this year, No. X Kentucky takes on No. 1 Georgia in a battle of SEC rivals. No. X BYU is trying to bounce back from a loss and is taking on No. X Baylor. After escaping with a win over Penn State, Iowa takes on Big Ten opponent Purdue. The Sun Devils of Arizona State are ranked No. X and travel to take on the Utah Utes on Pac-12 action.
Here are the latest opening lines for Week 7 of the 2021 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.
No. 11 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Georgia
Point spread: Georgia -22
Point total: 44.5
Purdue vs. No. 2 Iowa
Point spread: Iowa -11
Point total: 44
No. 3 Cincinnati vs. UCF
Point spread: Cincinnati -16
Point total: 56.5
TCU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Point spread: Oklahoma -12
Point total: 66.5
No. 5 Alabama vs. Mississippi State
Point spread: Alabama -15
Point total: 55
No. 6 Ohio State No. 7 Penn State No. 8 Michigan (Bye)
Cal vs. No. 9 Oregon
Point spread: Oregon -15
Point total: 55.5
No. 10 Michigan State vs. Indiana
Point spread: MSU -3
Point total: 50.5
No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 25 Texas
Point spread: Texas -4
Point total: 60.5
No. 13 Ole Miss vs. Tennessee
Point spread: Ole Miss -3.5
Point total: 81.5
No. 14 Notre Dame, No. 15 Coastal Carolina, No. 16 Wake Forest (Bye)
Auburn vs. No. 17 Arkansas
Point spread: Arkansas -4
Point total: 53
No. 18 Arizona State vs. Utah
Point spread: Arizona State -1
Point total: 50
No. 19 BYU vs. Baylor
Point spread: Baylor -5
Point total: 47.5
No. 20 Florida vs. LSU
Point spread: Florida -11
Point total: 56.5
No. 21 Texas A&M vs. Missouri
Point spread: A&M -9
Point total: 60
No. 22 NC State vs. Boston College
Point spread: NC State -2
Point total: 50
No. 23 SMU (Bye)
No. 24 San Diego State vs. San Jose State
Point spread: San Diego State -8
Point total: 42.5
